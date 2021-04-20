Apple announces tvOS 14.5 release date

During Apple ‘Spring Loaded’ event today, the company announced the release date of tvOS 14.5.

After more than two months of being tested, tvOS 14.5 has a release window for the Apple TV HD, Apple TV 4K, and the second-generation Apple TV 4K.

The tvOS 14.5 is bringing support for the latest PlayStation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers, which can be used to play games from the tvOS.

This software update also brings Adjust Color Balance feature to all available Apple TVs. With the set-top-box and the iPhone advanced sensors, Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide.

Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

The tvOS 14.5 is going to be available starting next week. The software update can be installed on Apple TV HD (4th generation), Apple TV 4K (5th generation), and the second-generation Apple TV 4K through the Settings app on your Apple TV.

