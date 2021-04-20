Apple debuts redesigned Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

- Apr. 20th 2021 10:34 am PT

Apple Event
0

Coming with the highly anticipated new iMac announced today, Apple has launched a redesigned Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as well as a new Magic Mouse and Trackpad.

Although we’ve gotten a few new color variants alongside the iMac Pro and Mac Pro, the Magic Keyboard has remained mostly untouched for years with a slim wedge design, Lightning port, and scissor switch keys.

Along with Apple officially announcing the all-new iMac at its Spring Loaded event today, the company unveiled an all-new Magic Keyboard with new colors, Touch ID, and even new keys for emoji, Spotlight, Do Not Disturb, and locking your Mac.

The new Magic Keyboard also comes in a numpad version.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

iMac

iMac

Originally released in 1998, the iMac is Apple's all-in-one desktop computer. The current version (2019 model) offers 21.5" and 27" 4K and 5K displays.
Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard

About the Author

Michael Potuck's favorite gear

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Satechi USB-C Charger (4 ports)

Really useful USB-C + USB-A charger for home/work and travel.
Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

Apple Leather MagSafe Wallet

My slim wallet of choice for iPhone 12