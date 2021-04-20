Apple debuts redesigned Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Coming with the highly anticipated new iMac announced today, Apple has launched a redesigned Magic Keyboard with Touch ID as well as a new Magic Mouse and Trackpad.
Although we’ve gotten a few new color variants alongside the iMac Pro and Mac Pro, the Magic Keyboard has remained mostly untouched for years with a slim wedge design, Lightning port, and scissor switch keys.
Along with Apple officially announcing the all-new iMac at its Spring Loaded event today, the company unveiled an all-new Magic Keyboard with new colors, Touch ID, and even new keys for emoji, Spotlight, Do Not Disturb, and locking your Mac.
The new Magic Keyboard also comes in a numpad version.
