Apple releases iOS 14.5 RC to developers and public beta users

Following today’s event, Apple has just released iOS 14.5 RC to developers and public beta users. The update brings loads of new features including two new Siri voices, strong protection against app tracking, a redesigned Podcasts experience, and much more.

iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 include a major change to the integration between iPhone and Apple Watch. For the first time, your Apple Watch will now unlock your iPhone when you’re wearing a face covering. Learn more about that in our full hands-on right here.

According to Apple, the official release of iOS 14.5 will be “early next week,” but no specific date has been mentioned as of yet.

Today’s new release of iOS 14.5 RC (Release Candidate) is available to developers and public beta users via an over-the-air update in the Settings app. As usual, if the update does not immediately appear for download, keep checking, as it sometimes takes a few minutes to roll out to all registered developers. The build number for today’s release is 18E199.

