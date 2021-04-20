watchOS 7.4 adds Apple Watch ECG feature to Australia and Vietnam

Apple is further expanding the ECG application with watchOS 7.4, set to release next week. When watchOS 7.4 is released, the ECG app will come to users in Vietnam and Australia. This comes more than a month after the Australian government’s Therapeutic Goods Administration approved the feature.

With watchOS 7.4, Apple adds an ECG feature and irregular rhythm notifications to Australia and Vietnam. The Apple Watch software update also brings some other handful functions as well:

Ability to unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask

Option to classify Bluetooth device type in Settings for correct identification of headphones for audio notifications

Ability to stream audio and video content from Apple Fitness+ workouts to AirPlay 2-enabled TVs and devices

Different from the Blood Oxygen app that can measure the oxygen level of your blood on Apple Watch Series 6, which is just for “insights” about your “overall wellness,” the ECG app must be approved by local governments since it’s a medical feature.

How to use the ECG app

When watchOS 7.4 launches, users in Australia and Vietnam must use an Apple Watch Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6 to take an ECG.

Open the Health app on your iPhone.

Follow the onscreen steps. If you don’t see a prompt to set up, tap the Browse tab, then tap Hear > Electrocardiograms (ECG) > Set Up ECG App.

After you complete setup, open the ECG app to take an electrocardiogram.

Make sure that your Apple Watch is snug and on the wrist that you selected in the Apple Watch app. To check, open the Apple Watch app, tap the My Watch tab, then go to General > Watch Orientation.

Open the electrocardiogram app on your Watch.

Rest your arms on a table or in your lap.

With the hand opposite your watch, hold your finger on the Digital Crown. You don’t need to press the Digital Crown during the session.

Wait. The recording takes 30 seconds. At the end of the recording, you will receive a classification.

Tap save to note any symptoms, then tap Done.

Thanks, Zachory!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: