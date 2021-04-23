UFC 261 features three title fights and is set for Saturday, April 24 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Let’s look at how to watch UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal on the web, iPhone, Apple TV, and more.

Below we’ll cover how to watch UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal – the welterweight championship rematch with ESPN+ as well what you can watch with the UFC app and the Fight Pass subscription. UFC main card fights are exclusive to PPV through ESPN in the US and you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription.

For new customers, there’s a deal to get both a year of ESPN+ and access to UFC Usman vs Masvidal at a 35% discount ($89.98, reg. $129). If you’re already an ESPN+ subscriber, the fight costs $69.99.

Other UFC 261 fights include the women’s strawweight title bout Weili vs Namajunas, the women’s flyweight title fight Shevchenko vs Andrade, and more. Early prelims start at 5:45 pm ET / 2:45 pm PT with the main event set for 10 pm ET / 9 pm CT / 7 pm PT.

How to watch UFC 261 Usman vs Masvidal on iPhone, Apple TV, web, more

Watch on ESPN+

If you’re not an ESPN+ customer yet:

Get access to UFC 261 and a year of ESPN+ at a 35% discount (you’ll create an ESPN+ account as part of the process) To watch UFC 261, head to the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Choose the ESPN+ tab (or type in UFC in the ESPN app search bar) Look for UFC 261

Alternatively, you can buy UFC 261 on a Mac or PC here and watch on any supported device, including the web.

Buy access to the fight for $69.99 To watch, open the ESPN app on your Apple (or other) device or log in on the web Head to the ESPN+ tab Look for UFC 261

Watch on the UFC app

If you want some access to UFC and extra content, you can sign up for UFC Fight Pass that goes from $9.99/month. However, Fight Pass only offers access to the prelims, while Usman vs Masvidal will require a PPV purchase with ESPN+.

The UFC app is available for Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad. Keep in mind there’s no longer support for the third-gen Apple TV.

Top image via UFC.com

