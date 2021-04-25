During Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ event the company unveiled some new hardware as well as a sneak peek from Ted Lasso’s upcoming season, which is airing July 23 on Apple TV+. By the end of the event, Apple showed a little Easter egg, teasing it was about to reveal Ted Lasso’s secret shortbread recipe.

If you’re a fan of the first season of Ted Lasso, you probably wondered what was Ted’s secret for the shortbread recipe.

According to developer David Smith, he deciphered the first line of the receipt and found the rest of it online.

Looking closely at the fractional letters visible I’m pretty confident that this first line reads: 1 1/2 cups / 340 grams cold unsalted butter cut into 1/2 inch pieces plus more for greasing pan.

Sounds like a shortbread recipe, right?

The importance of this recipe is because this is how Ted Lasso tries to win over Rebbeca, the owner of the English football team he’s coaching.

Searching online, Smith discovered that the recipe is very similar to New York Times’ Melissa Clark’s for Bittersweet Brownie Shortbread.

Here’s what David Smith had to say about the receipt after baking it:

“WOW! This actually worked and tasted delicious. Even though my baking skills would certainly get me relegated from the ‘Premier League’ of Baking, I was able to pull this one-off. 10/10, would recommend.”

Since its debut in August 2020, Ted Lasso has been a huge Apple success being recognized with multiple awards and nominations, recently earning Jason Sudeikis a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe Award in the Best Comedy Actor category.

You can catch the sneak peek of season two of Ted Lasso in the video below. If you want to try Ted’s recipe, don’t forget what he always says: you just have to believe:

