All of today’s best deals are headlined by Woot’s Intel MacBook clearance sale with up to $929 in savings. That’s alongside Anker iPhone essentials starting from $16 and this one-day 6-in-1 charging station discount to $24. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Intel MacBook deals take up to $929 off

Woot is kicking off the week by launching a new sale that’s discounting a selection of MacBooks and Mac minis from $590. Throughout the sale, you’ll find a selection of Intel machines from Apple paired with sizable discounts for anyone who doesn’t need the latest and greatest. You’ll find everything from more entry-level configurations to higher-end and maxed out specs, and with as much as $929 in savings, these are some of the best prices of the year on the previous-generation Mac offerings.

Anker’s latest sale has iPhone essentials from $16

Anker is kicking off yet another week with its latest Amazon sale that’s discounting a selection of iPhone essentials, smart home cameras, earbuds, and more from $16. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro True Wireless Earbuds at $100 in a variety of styles. Normally fetching $130, today’s offer amounts to 23% in savings, marks one of the first notable discounts, and matching the all-time low. Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro arrive with active noise cancellation alongside up to 26-hour battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case. That’s on top of personalized EQ features for getting the perfect sound and six built-in microphones for taking calls.

This 6-in-1 charging station is down to $24 for today only

If your kitchen counter, desk, or nightstand could use some charging organization, today’s Amazon Gold Box might be a fantastic option. The Hercules Tuff Fast Charging Station for Multiple Devices, with six USB Fast Ports and six Short USB iOS Cables will fast charge six iOS devices out of the box for $24.

If you have microUSB or USB-C devices they will only require a cable (slow charge a M1 MacBook/Air)! This charger has a max charging output of 10A/50W so it will charge all devices up to 2.4A for four devices, 2A for five devices, and 1.66A if all six slots are used.

