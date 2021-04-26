‘Flighty’ flight tracking app updated with new social features as people begin to start traveling again

Powerful flight tracking app “Flighty” has seen a major update today with new social sharing features for people to use as they start traveling again post-COVID. The app was already the best flight tracker available, and this update just builds upon that lead. Flighty can now integrate with Instagram and offer some beautifully designed stickers for you to share details about your trips with friends and family.

The app has added new share button options that let you choose from a variety of different sticker styles in addition to the live trackable links introduced previously. The Flighty team has included two distinct sticker styles as well as a fullscreen route map that can be added as a frame to your stories.

The route map shows your entire flight path and allows you to add a slick digital boarding pass on top of it. You can change the style of the boarding pass or remove it entirely when sharing the fullscreen map. You can tap to directly add the map to your Instagram story or save it out for use elsewhere.

The boarding pass sticker can be applied to any Instagram story frame or saved out for you to share on other platforms. You can choose between a more skeuomorphic design and a more modern digital one. There’s also a status board sticker reminiscent of the ones you’d ordinarily see in an airport terminal. You can tap to change the status between boarding, on time, delayed, canceled, and arrived.





Flighty is a must-have app for travelers and anyone who happens to be particularly obsessed with flight tracking. The app is a free download for iOS, iPadOS, and M1 Macs. There are also premium subscription tiers available for avid users that enables push notifications, delay forecasts, calendar sync, and more. A Flighty Pro subscription will run you $5.99/month or $49.99/year. There’s also a single lifetime purchase for $249.99 if you prefer not to subscribe. This new version of Flighty is currently rolling out on the App Store.







