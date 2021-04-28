Apple says 50% of Mac and iPad buyers during Q2 were new to the devices

While Apple saw a huge 54% increase in revenue for Q2 compared to the previous year, both and Mac and iPad saw even higher revenue growth at 70%+. Notably, during the company’s earnings call, Apple revealed half of its tablet and Mac sales were to new customers.

iPhone remains the biggest portion of Apple’s revenue at $47.94B out of the total $89.6B. And the revenue for every main product category was up double digits for its March quarter but Mac and iPad grew the most at 70% and 79%, respectively. That pushed Q2 Mac revenue to $9.1B and iPad’s to $7.81B.

Interestingly, Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri said that half of the sales for both Mac and iPad during Q2 were from customers new to the devices. That’s impressive growth which means Apple’s active base of installed devices continues to expand and means more opportunity for its services.

Following up later on the same metric, CEO Tim Cook said two-thirds of Mac and iPad sales in China were to new customers.

Apple has a strong lineup of Macs that was available during the March quarter with the M1 MacBook Air, Pro, and Mac mini. And for iPad, the company offers the budget-friendly 8th-gen model, to the very capable and modern iPad Air and the high-end iPad Pro.

Maestri also noted that the last three quarters for Mac have been the best ever in the history of the product. For Apple’s Q3, the all-new M1 iMac and iPad Pro will hit the market.

