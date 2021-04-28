CES returning to Las Vegas for in-person/digital hybrid event in 2022

The Consumer Technology Association (CTA) has officially announced the details for CES 2022 today. The event will make an in-person return to Las Vegas but will still keep a virtual component and run from January 3-8.

The CTA shared the news in a press release today. It called the all-virtual CES 2021 “successful” and revealed the January 3-4, 2022 dates for the media days, with the public portion slated from January 5-8.

2021 CES going totally virtual was no doubt very difficult for brands. While there were experiences like “digital booths” for companies it would be a stretch to say CES 2021 was much more than a lot of press releases.

CTA CEO Gary Shapiro shared his excitement about bringing back the long-running event to an in-person format:

“We’re thrilled to return to Las Vegas – home to CES for more than 40 years – and look forward to seeing many new and returning faces,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “Hundreds of executives have told us how much they need CES to meet new and existing customers, find partners, reach media and discover innovation.”

When it comes to COVID, the CTA says it will be looking at guidance from the CDC as well as the state and local level:

CTA will be reviewing guidelines for coronavirus safety measures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in addition to state and local guidelines. CTA will be following applicable federal, state and local laws, adapting CES plans accordingly and sharing updates with its audiences.

The CTA says over companies are on-board for CES 2022 with more “continuing to sign up.”

Some 1000 companies have committed to showcasing their most innovative technologies in Las Vegas and companies are continuing to sign up. Attendees can expect to see global brands including Amazon, AMD, AT&T, Daimler AG, Dell, Google, Hyundai, IBM, Intel, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics and Sony.

