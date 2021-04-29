For the first time since their release in September, Apple is now selling refurbished versions of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE with a discount of up to 16%.

The refurbished Apple Watch Series 6, with GPS, 40mm, and in a Silver Aluminum case, is $60 off for $329. The refurbished Apple Watch SE, with GPS, 40 mm, and also in Silver Aluminum case, is $40 off for $239.

The 40mm Stainless Steel Apple Watch Series 6 with Cellular connection has a $100 discount from $699 to $599.

As for now, Apple is selling a variety of refurbished Apple Watches released last September, and additional models may be added in the future. Apple’s supply and availability can fluctuate wildly, and the company generally has few units available, so we recommend buying sooner rather than later.

The Apple Watch Series 6 comes with the dual-core 64-bit S6 chip, Always-on Retina display, water-resistance up to 50 meters, and a brand new blood-oxygen monitor. The Apple Watch SE comes with the S5 chip, Retina display, second-generation optical heart sensor, and more.

All refurbished products are inspected, tested, cleaned, and repackaged with everything you’d expect, so it’s a great chance to buy a new product with a discount. You can also check other resellers to find a good discount on Apple products, as well as our colleagues over at 9to5Toys.

You can check all refurbished Apple products here.

