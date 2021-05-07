Apple surveys Apple Watch users on health features, mentions glucose monitoring

Apple is now sending a new survey to Apple Watch users, this time to learn more about how its consumers use it to monitor health data. Interestingly enough, the company asks if the user has any apps installed to monitor eating habits, medications, and blood glucose levels.

A screenshot of the survey was shared with 9to5Mac by a Brazilian reader, who received it in his email on Friday. In the email, Apple says it wants feedback on the Apple Watch user experience, with a link to submit the answers.

The survey has a section dedicated to health features, which have become a major selling point of the Apple Watch since its introduction. Apple first asks about the features built into watchOS, such as step counting, flights climbed, activity rings, stand up reminders, and the Workout app — the company wants to know which of these features consumers use the most.

Following these questions, Apple also asks about third-party apps for managing health data. The survey provides options about using third-party apps for tracking workouts, monitoring eating habits (including hydration and nutrition), and managing other health care (such as medications and monitoring blood glucose levels).

The company often sends surveys to consumers in order to find out what they think about a product or what they miss on it. While the options mentioned in surveys don’t necessarily make it into a product, recent rumors indicate that Apple is working on a new blood glucose level sensor for Apple Watch Series 7 — which is expected to be announced later this year.

Back in 2020, Apple asked some iPhone users if they kept the power adapter that came in the box. Months later, iPhone 12 was announced with the charger not included. Another survey asked what users thought about Face ID prior to the release of iOS 14.5 with an option to unlock the iPhone using the Apple Watch when wearing a mask.

Survey screenshot (in Portuguese).

