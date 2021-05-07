As we head into the weekend, all of today’s best deals kick off with Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro at $50 off. That’s alongside a new Best Buy Mother’s Day weekend Apple sale and a $99 discount on the M1 MacBook Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro with Thunderbolt now $50 off

Walmart is currently offering Apple’s new M1 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $749 as a pre-order. You can also lock in the 256GB model for $849. In either case, you’re looking at $50 price cuts on either storage capacity with today’s offer marking only the second discounts since being announced, undercutting our previous mentions by $1, and being the lowest to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Pro arrives powered by the M1 chip that has graced its most recent Macs. Alongside its 11-inch Liquid Retina display, you’ll be able to count on all of the power of a MacBook, thanks to Thunderbolt connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 support. That’s alongside all-day battery life, Apple Pencil support, and Face ID.

Best Buy launches Mother’s Day weekend Apple sale

Best Buy is heading into Mother’s Day weekend by launching its latest three-day sale today, discounting a selection of Apple devices, smart home accessories, and more in the process. Our top pick among all of the discounts is the Apple HomePod mini bundled with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $110. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker.

HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback, as well as quick music handoff, thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Throw in the bundled mini smart plug, and you’ll be ready to expand your HomeKit setup to control lamps and other appliances.

Save $99 and upgrade to Apple’s M1 MacBook Air

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 256GB for $900 in all three colors. Normally fetching $999, today’s offer amounts to $99 in savings, comes within $1 of the all-time low, and is the second-best price to date.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

