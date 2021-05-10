As we begin the week, all of today’s best deals kick off with a series of refurbished Apple Watch and iPhone discounts from $120. That’s on top of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15 and Apple’s MagSafe Charger for $30. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot’s 1-day Apple Watch and iPhone sale starts at $120 (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $120. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is Apple Watch Series 5 44mm GPS at $270. Typically fetching $429 in new condition, today’s offer amounts to the second-best price of the year and comes within $10 of the all-time low. The 40mm GPS model is also on sale for $250, down from $399.

Apple’s previous-generation wearable delivers many of the same features as the new Series 6, like an always-on display and ECG monitoring, but at a more affordable price accentuated by today’s sale. Alongside the usual roster of exercise tracking features and integration with Fitness+, there’s a swimproof design to round out the package.

Save on official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases from $15

Amazon is currently discounting a number of official iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases starting at $15. Our top pick is the iPhone 11 Pro Leather Case at $15. Down from its usual $49 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 69% in savings, beats our previous mention by $9, and matches the all-time low set once before back in September of last year.

Apple’s official leather cases have long been a favorite for those looking to protect their iPhone without ditching a more premium look and feel. Comprised of specially tanned and finished European leather, this cover is complemented by machined aluminum buttons and a microfiber lining inside for some added protection. Get a closer look in our hands-on review, which also covers many of the other cases on sale today.

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger down to $30

Amazon currently offers Apple’s new MagSafe Charger for $30. Down from $39, today’s offer is still one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, beats our previous mention by $4, and marks a new all-time low on the recently-released iPhone 12 accessory. If you picked up one of Apple’s latest handsets last fall or anytime since, the new MagSafe Charger from Apple is certainly worth bringing into your kit. Delivering a magnetic design that will snap onto the back of your iPhone 12, it provides up to 15W of power without having to plug in a cable.

