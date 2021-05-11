All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air at $149 off. Plus, save $40 on Apple Watch SE styles alongside Philips Hue smart lighting from $17. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,100. Normally fetching $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for $899, saving you $100 from the usual price tag.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Score Apple Watch SE styles at $40 off

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple Watch SE models headlined by the 40mm GPS + Cellular Space Gray Aluminum style at $289. Normally fetching $329, today’s offer amounts to $40 in savings, comes within $10 of the all-time low, and is the best price of the year. You’ll also be able to save on additional styles from $269.

Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swimproof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality. Though you will miss out on the blood/oxygen sensor here.

Save on Philips Hue smart lighting from $17

eBay is currently discounting a selection of Philips Hue smart lights and accessories starting at $17. Our top pick is the Philips Hue Go Portable Bluetooth Smart Lamp for $68. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $12 in savings and is the best price of the year.

Hue Go delivers a battery-powered design that’ll expand your smart home with 520 lumens of multicolor lighting that you can bring just about anywhere. Alongside Siri, Alexa, and Assistant control, there’s also Bluetooth connectivity as well as a built-in button for manually switching between colors and effects. You can also get a closer look in our review of the previous-generation model.

