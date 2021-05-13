Apple execs praises how M1 enables same performance for different devices in interview

As the new redesigned iMac is now shipping to the consumers, we will soon be able to get a closer look at this machine with new design, multiple colors, and the M1 chip inside. This week, two managers from Apple’s marketing team discussed how the new iMac is changing the computer market and praised how the M1 chip enables the same great performance on different types of devices.

Stephen Tonna, of Platform Product Marketing, and Laura Metz, from Mac Product Marketing, talked to CNN about the redesigned iMac and the M1 chip. As we already know, the new iMac is really thin, and both marketing managers reinforced in the interview that Apple always wanted to make the computer “disappear,” while at the same time keeping good performance.

Previous iMacs were only available in silver, while even older generations had an all-white body. However, the 2021 iMac comes in six colors that resemble those from iMac G3. According to Metz, they wanted to bring a fun look that would make people smile at computers again.

“It is fun to see these pops of color. As we were just starting to have iMacs roll in and we’re just seeing the color for the first time in person, like on a bigger scale. I mean, you just see the natural smile on my face. We were all cool, literally giddy, it was like truly this is happiness.”

However, what is probably the biggest improvement of the new iMac is the Apple-built M1 chip, which is also present in the latest generation MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. After all, the new iMac wouldn’t be that thin and powerful without M1.

And while having the exact same chip across the entire Mac lineup may seem unusual, Apple’s marketing team says that this allows the company to build a variety of devices for different purposes that meet everyone’s needs with the same great performance.

Metz describes it as “awesome to have a range of devices that do meet your needs, whether you know you need to be moving around and you want this portable device or you need something in a small compact space or this wonderful all in one experience with the large display.” Tonna summed it up as “you just have the freedom to use devices however you want. You don’t have to think about what’s where you just know, it will be updated. And I think that’s a really big value proposition for our users.”

In fact, Metz and Tonna have a great point. Previously there were many people who wanted a laptop, but ended up buying a desktop because it would be more powerful. Now the only choice the customer has to make is whether they prefer the MacBook or iMac form-factor, because the internal hardware is the same in each.

Both managers also talked about how the iMac fits into Apple’s ecosystem with iCloud, Continuity, Handoff, AirDrop, and more. You can read the full interview on CNN’s website.

