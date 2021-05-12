First M1 iMac pre-orders begin shipping for May 21 delivery

The first M1 iMac orders are now shipping to customers. The all-new iMac went up for pre-order just under two weeks ago, and the first orders are scheduled to arrive as early as Friday, May 21.

9to5Mac reader Jean-Francis Roy says that his iMac shipped ahead of schedule and will arrive on May 21. Apple had initially quoted Roy a delivery date of May 25 through June 2, but the company appears to have enough supply to beat those estimates depending on your configuration.

We haven’t yet seen any reports of pre-orders for the M1 iPad Pro or new Apple TV 4K shipping, though some are currently listed as “preparing for shipment.” Personally, my M1 iMac and M1 iPad Pro pre-orders have not shipped, and only the latter product is currently listed as “preparing for shipment.”

How to track your M1 iMac

While it appears that Apple is updating the status to “shipped” when an M1 iMac order is shipped, unlike what it does with iPhone pre-orders, you can also head to the UPS website to track the progress of your order.

To do so, either enroll in the UPS My Choice platform or use the “Track by Reference Number” feature. The reference number is likely the phone number listed on your Apple order or your order number without the last two digits.

Have your M1 iPad Pro, M1 iMac, or new Apple TV 4K pre-orders shipped yet? If so, when is their scheduled arrival? Let us know down in the comments!

