M1 iMac benchmarks show drastic performance boost over 21.5-inch Intel iMac models

Following the first M1 iPad Pro benchmarks emerging yesterday, we’re now getting a closer look at early benchmarks for the M1 iMac. As is to be expected, given that the devices share the same M1 processor, the benchmark results for the 24-inch iMac and new iPad Pro are quite similar.

The benchmarks emerged on Geekbench this afternoon, and they show that the M1 iMac with an 8-core CPU achieves single-core scores of around 1,700 and multi-core scores of around 7,400. Again, this puts it in line with the other M1 Macs, as well as the M1 iPad Pro.

For further comparison, the 21.5-inch iMac that this new M1 iMac replaces achieves single-core scores of around 1,200 and multi-core scores of around 6,400 when configured with the Intel Core i7 processor. The configuration with an Intel Core i3 processor achieves single-core scores of 950 and multi-core scores of 3,300.

In single-core results the M1 iMac is:

78% faster than the Intel Core i3 21.5-inch iMac

42% faster than the Intel Core i7 21.5-inch iMac

In multi-core results the M1 iMac is:

124% faster than the Intel Core i3 21.5-inch iMac

16% faster than the Intel Core i7 21.5-inch iMac

The benchmark results indicate that the M1 iMac operates with a base CPU frequency of 3.2GHz. The models shown in these benchmark results are configured with 16GB of unified memory and running macOS 11.3.

Here are average multi-core results for other Apple products:

21.5-inch iMac (early 2019) with Intel Core i3: 3,329

21.5-inch (early 2019) with Intel Core i7: 6,400

16” MacBook Pro with Intel Core i9 processor: 6,819

M1 Mac mini: 7,346

iPad Air: 4,246

M1 iPad Pro: 7,200

A12Z iPad Pro: 4,656

M1 MacBook Air: 7,580

The first M1 iMac orders are slated to arrive to customers on May 21. These benchmark results likely come from members of the press testing their review units. Leaker Jon Prosser has indicated those reviews will come on Tuesday, May 18. The reviews should provide more details on the M1 iMac’s performance, design, and more.

Did you pre-order an M1 iMac, or are you waiting for a future 32-inch iMac? Let us know down in the comments!

