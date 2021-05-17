Apple unveils two new Apple Watch Pride bands and watch face

Apple has announced new Apple Watch initiatives for Pride Month. The company is releasing two new Apple Watch Pride Edition bands, as well as a new Pride watch face for Apple Watch users. The new watch face will be available via a watchOS software update soon.

First off, there is a new Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop. Here’s how Apple describes this design:

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop artfully weaves together the original rainbow colors with those drawn from various Pride flags to represent the breadth of diversity among LGBTQ+ experiences and the history of a movement that has spanned generations. Black and brown symbolize Black and Latinx communities, in addition to those who have passed away from or are living with HIV/AIDS, while light blue, pink, and white represent transgender and nonbinary individuals. The unique band features stretchable recycled yarn interwoven with silicon threads, designed for ultracomfort without buckles or clasps. To ensure the best fit, customers can choose from 12 available lengths of the Braided Solo Loop.

There is also a new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop:

A new Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop showcases six colors of the original rainbow, and utilizes reflective yarn to aid those engaging in outdoor workouts at night like running, cycling, and walking. The comfortable design is durable, infinitely adjustable for the perfect fit, and pairs nicely with a corresponding Nike watch face.

Here’s how Apple describes the new Apple Watch face:

This year’s special Pride watch face beautifully mirrors the new colors of the band to represent the combined strength and mutual support of the LGBTQ+ movement. With the rotation of the Digital Crown, the threads on the watch face infinitely scroll and animate with a raise of the wrist. For the first time, Apple is also including new App Clip functionality within the band packaging to deliver a simple and convenient way for customers to immediately access the new matching watch face.

The Pride Edition Braided Solo Loop is $99 (US) and the Pride Edition Nike Sport Loop is $49 (US). Both are available to order today from Apple’s website. They will hit stores on May 25.

