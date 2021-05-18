Apple Music app repeatedly crashing for CarPlay users running iOS 14.5.1

A widespread issue appears to be affecting CarPlay users running iOS 14.5.1. According to a report from Autoevolution, as well as multiple reports on Reddit and other forums, the Music app on CarPlay has started repeatedly crashing upon launch for some users.

Apple first released iOS 14.5.1 two weeks ago to address a bug related to App Tracking Transparency. The CarPlay Apple Music crashing happens exclusively on iOS 14.5.1, but it did not start immediately when the update was released. Instead, it only started happening at some point over the last 24 hours.

The report from Autoevolution explains:

Most likely, it’s an Apple Music problem causing the app to crash, with Apple expected to release a server-side fix that would bring things back to normal rather sooner than later. Oddly enough, the whole thing seems to be happening exclusively on devices running iOS 14.5.1, which right now is the most recent version of Apple’s iPhone operating system. And while this could make some believe the culprit is this software update, it is unlikely to be the case because, as I said, Apple Music was running properly on the same iOS version earlier today.

A user on Reddit adds:

The Apple Music App has stopped working on Carplay. When I click on it, it opens then immediately closes and goes back to the home screen. No idea what changed. I made sure everything was update on my iPhone, restarted the phone, and power the car radio on and off. Nothing helped.

This implies that something Apple is doing on the server-side is causing the CarPlay version of the Music app. For instance, on Reddit, some users say you can temporarily resolve the problem by disabling Wi-Fi and cellular data, but immediately when you re-enable either connection, the Music app will crash again.

Have you experienced any problems with Apple Music and CarPlay today? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: