With the success of the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, Apple is readying itself to launch a revamped MacBook Air with an even faster chip. According to Bloomberg, a redesigned MacBook Pro is expected to debut as soon as early this summer “followed by a revamped MacBook Air.”

“For a redesigned, higher-end MacBook Air planned for as early as the end of the year, Apple is planning a direct successor to the M1 processor. That chip, codenamed Staten, will include the same number of computing cores as the M1 but run faster. It will also see the number of graphics cores increase from seven or eight to nine or 10. Apple is also planning an update to the low-end 13-inch MacBook Pro with that same chip.“

While the big news with the 2020 MacBook Air was the M1 chip, the company didn’t change its design at all. This time, Apple could bring, alongside an M1X or M2 chip, a better FaceTime HD camera, as it did with the 24-inch iMac, add MagSafe support, as it’s rumored to do with the new MacBook Pro and more internal customizations.

This high-end MacBook Air could follow the 24-inch iMac trend and offer colored options, as a rumor suggested that a future MacBook Air could be available in an array of colors.

Other design changes could include white bezels around the display, as well as a redesigned keyboard that is also white.

As for now, this MacBook Air could launch as early as the end of the year. The global chip shortage could impact its announcement if the situation doesn’t improve soon.

