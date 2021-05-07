Rumor: Apple to introduce new MacBook available in iMac-style colors

After several rumors, Apple finally introduced last month a completely redesigned new iMac that is not only thinner but also comes in multiple colors reminiscent of those of the original iMac G3. And for those who love colors, a new rumor claims that Apple is working on a new MacBook expected to be available in multiple colors, just like the new 2021 iMac.

Leaker Jon Prosser said in a video on his YouTube channel that Apple has been testing prototypes of a new MacBook model in more colors, including a blue one. Prosser’s source suggests that Apple will bring in “colors for average consumers,” suggesting that it is likely the MacBook Air — or a new MacBook lineup — that will get color options.

Other details about this new MacBook remain unknown, but it’s also expected to be introduced sometime later this year or next year with a refreshed design and the new Apple M2 chip. According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company plans to announce a new MacBook Air with Mini-LED display by 2022.

It’s worth mentioning that Prosser was right about the new iMac coming in multiple colors, as he reported this possibility in February this year. He mentioned that the information about the new MacBook comes from the same source as before — and even so, a MacBook available in more colors seems plausible at this point.

My 9to5Mac colleague Parker Ortolani recently did a cool concept imagining the new MacBook Air with iMac colors and white bezels on the display, so be sure to check it out. What do you think about this? Would you like to have a MacBook available in more colors besides silver, space gray, and gold? Let us know in the comments below.

