MacPaw announces its own Apple Museum with 323 products, includes online exhibit

The well-known software company MacPaw, which is responsible for great Mac apps like Setapp and CleanMyMac, made a different kind of announcement on Tuesday. The company will soon open its own Apple Museum in Kyiv, Ukraine, with hundreds of Apple products on exhibition for the public.

MacPaw already had a collection of Macs in its office, but now, the company is acquiring many more products for its museum, which is expected to open later this year. What started with 40 computers will now have 323 exhibits available to anyone who wants to visit the Apple Museum.

When we acquired our first Mac collection, we couldn’t make it accessible to the public, while the requests for the office exhibition tours were increasing all the time. We were working hard to make this idea come true and now we are ready to announce that the museum will be open publicly soon.

According to MacPaw, visitors will find several classic Apple products and even some pretty iconic ones, including an original Macintosh signed by Steve Wozniak, Apple’s QuickTake digital camera, and the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh.

You can see a teaser of MacPaw’s Apple Museum below:

The museum will be located in the MacPaw Space, a new place where the company will also offer lectures and workshops. But if you live a long way from Ukraine, the company is also working on a digital exhibition of the museum.

More details about the Apple Museum can be found on the MacPaw website.

