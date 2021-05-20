All of today’s best deals are headlined by a new all-time low on the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $104 off. Plus, Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet has dropped to $49 alongside the latest M1 Mac mini at $99 off. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $104 on previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro

Amazon is currently offering the previous-generation Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $695. Normally fetching $799, today’s offer amounts to $104 in savings, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new all-time low.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is now $49

Amazon is currently offering Apple’s new MagSafe iPhone Leather Wallet for $49 in Saddle Brown. Down from its $59 going rate, today’s offer marks a new Amazon all-time low, beating our previous mention by a few cents.

As one of Apple’s latest accessories meant to go with the new iPhone 12 lineup, its Leather Wallet will snap right onto the back of your handset, thanks to MagSafe integration. It’s compatible with everything from the 12 Pro Max to 12 mini and is comprised of genuine leather with room for several IDs, credit cards, and more. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Score the latest M1 Mac mini at $100 off

Amazon is currently offering the Apple M1 Mac mini 256GB for $600. Down from its $699 going rate, today’s offer is $99 in savings and matching our previous mention for the best we’ve seen to date at Amazon.

If the unveil of Apple’s new iMac has you wanting to bring its M1 chip to the desktop in a more compact form factor, its latest Mac mini is just the solution. Bringing all the power and efficiency upgrades of Apple Silicon to the desktop, the latest Mac mini arrives with the same compact design that you’ll expect, with 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and two Thunderbolt ports to round out the package.

