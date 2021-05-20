Twitter is today relaunching its verification program for all users. After hearing feedback from its community about what they think the verification eligibility criteria should be, the program is now open again. Here’s everything you need to know.

Twitter is focusing on three main goals: transparency, credibility, and clarity for verification on the platform. The social network says that in order to be verified, the user needs to be notable, authentic, and active because this is what other users expect from these kinds of accounts. The account also needs to have a complete profile, which means you need to have a profile name, a profile image, and either a confirmed email address or phone number to be verified.

As for now, there are six categories listed below that are qualified for verification:

Government

Companies, brands, and organizations

News organizations and journalists

Entertainment

Sports and gaming

Activists, organizers, and other influential individuals

Starting this summer, scientists and academics will also be eligible as a qualified category for verification. Religious leaders will also be added later this year.

As for now, if you want to ask Twitter to verify you, just head to the Account Settings tab on your iPhone app. The social network says if you don’t see this update immediately, don’t worry. It’s gradually rolling out to everyone in the next couple of weeks.

All Twitter users will be able to ask for verification once in about 30 days. The verification method includes, apart from the six categories, an identity verification, such as an official website, email address, and government-issued ID. The company says all verification processes will be handled by a team of humans, and depending on how many applications the platform receives, it can take from one to four weeks.

Users that are already verified will stay as they are. Twitter is introducing new guidelines that are intended to encourage healthy conversations for the betterment of the Twitter community overall, which are:

Lead by example

Tweet others how you want to be tweeted

Serve the public conversation authentically, respectfully, and with consideration.

What’s Twitter planning next?

Twitter says it’s now working on revamping the user’s profile page, which it hasn’t updated since 2014. The company is working on an “About” tab that will have the user’s pronouns if the account has confirmed its email or phone number, as well as the Translator badge that is currently next to its @.

Apart from verification, Twitter will label bots starting in July. For example, bots that are used for checking the weather or where to schedule your vaccination are going to receive a special label to help users understand they are trusted accounts.

The company is also working on a Memorial account, which will launch later this year.

FAQ about Twitter Verification program

Will I be able to get verified? You must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed by Twitter. Learn more about its verification policy here.

You must fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed by Twitter. Learn more about its verification policy here. What stops me from being verified? If you’ve broken any Twitter rule in the past 12 months or had a seven-day lockout from your account, you have to wait one year to ask for verification.

If you’ve broken any Twitter rule in the past 12 months or had a seven-day lockout from your account, you have to wait one year to ask for verification. Once I ask for verification, how long will it take to hear from Twitter? One to four weeks.

One to four weeks. Why doesn’t the verification tab appear in my settings? Twitter just rolled out this program, it can take a few weeks to appear for everyone.

Twitter just rolled out this program, it can take a few weeks to appear for everyone. I’m verified, do I have to reapply? If you are already verified, you don’t have to do anything.

If you are already verified, you don’t have to do anything. Why is account “X” verified? It fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed by Twitter and is notable, authentic, and active.

It fit the criteria of one of the six categories listed by Twitter and is notable, authentic, and active. I don’t think account “X” should be verified, what can I do? Twitter doesn’t have a “report” button for accounts people don’t think should be verified, but the company says all the accounts need to follow its rules.

Twitter also plans to verify more users around the globe. The company addressed that there are countries where more people are verified than others, and they plan to change that with this new program.

