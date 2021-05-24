Hermès AirTag unavailable in any version; possible quality issue

All three of the Hermès AirTag products sold on Apple’s website are showing as “Currently Unavailable” when attempting to order them. It doesn’t matter which product or color you choose.

One 9to5Mac reader believes this may be over a quality issue he experienced with his Hermès Key Ring, which fell apart in his pocket …

Apple told him to take it into a flagship store, but when he did so, he was told that a replacement was not available, and that he would either need to have it refunded, or send it to Hermès in the hope that they could repair it.

I pulled my keys out of my pocket and was surprised to find only the Hermes Airtag and its strap in my hand. Not exactly confidence inspiring. It had had a posh life, with no notable stress or harm. At first I thought it had just come undone but, upon closer examination, it was clear that the bottom of its metal post had unscrewed, at some point, and eventually separated. I called AppleCare and, after confirmation of the issue, I was told to take it into a nearby flagship store for repair or replacement. The representative had confirmed a replacement was in-stock before scheduling an appointment for me. But, today, one day later, the Apple store app showed the Hermes keychains as unavailable and, when I arrived in the store, I was told they didn’t have any in stock, nor could they order one. My only options were to return it or to take it to Hermes to see if they could repair it.

The reader, who prefers to remain anonymous, provided photos of the failure (above and below).

Obviously a single failure means nothing on its own, but all three products do still remain unavailable from Apple no matter which color is selected. If you own one and have experienced any quality issues, do please let us know in the comments below.

