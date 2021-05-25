HomeKit integration now rolling out to the Eero 6 and Eero Pro 6 routers

Eero is expanding the availability of HomeKit support on its routers to the Eero 6 and the Eero Pro 6. With HomeKit support, users of these Eero routers now have more control over the security of their smart home devices and the access that HomeKit devices have to their network.

Eero confirmed that HomeKit support is now rolling out to the Eero 6 series on Twitter. The new feature comes via a firmware update, which is accessible via the latest version of the Eero app for iOS. HomeKit support came first to the Eero and Eero Pro systems last year, and now Eero is expanding the feature to its Wi-Fi 6-capable routers.

The benefits of HomeKit-enabled routers are primarily related to additional security features, including the ability to firewall off accessories to prevent them from accessing your entire network. Apple describes it as the ability to “enhance security by monitoring the network activity of your Home accessories and preventing unsafe connections.”

In the Home app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac you can customize the level of connection security for each HomeKit accessory. The most secure option will ensure that your HomeKit accessory can only interact with HomeKit through your Apple devices. Here’s how Apple explains the options:

Restrict to Home: Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked.

Most secure. Your accessory can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The accessory won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked. Automatic: Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer.

Default security. Your accessory can communicate with HomeKit and connections recommended by its manufacturer. No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your accessory to interact with any device in your network or Internet-based service.

In addition to Eero, select routers from Linksys also support HomeKit integration. Overall, however, adoption of the HomeKit router integration has been limited.

