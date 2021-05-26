We’re halfway through the workweek and all of today’s best deals kick off as Best Buy clears out previous-generation iPad Pro models at $149 off. That’s alongside Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air from $900 and Nomad’s 20% off sitewide accessory sale. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best Buy clears out Apple’s 2020 11-inch iPad Pro

Best Buy is currently offering the previous-generation 2020 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 128GB for $650. Normally fetching $799, you’re looking at $149 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $46 and marking a new all-time low.

Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro delivers a familiar edge-to-edge display with 11 inches of screen real estate on top of Face ID, USB-C connectivity, and 10-hour battery life. You’ll also enjoy more recent additions like 12 and 10MP rear lenses backed by a LiDAR scanner as well as Wi-Fi 6 support and more. These discounts are ideal for those who don’t need Apple’s latest and greatest and want to cash in on the savings while still taking full advantage of iPadOS. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Save $149 on Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air

Amazon currently offers the latest 13-inch Apple M1 MacBook Air 512GB for $1,100. Normally fetching $1,249, today’s offer amounts to $149 in savings, beats our previous mention by $49, and marks a new all-time low. You can also score the entry-level 256GB model for $900, saving you $99 from the usual price tag.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air is centered a 13-inch Retina display and backed by improved performance thanks to the M1 chip that also yields extended battery life, all without an integrated fan. That’s on top of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and Wi-Fi 6 support to round out the package. Get a better idea of its performance in our hands-on review.

Nomad launches 20% off sitewide Apple accessory sale

Nomad is now launching a new sitewide sale today ahead of Memorial Day that’s taking 20% off its entire collection of latest iPhone 12 cases, Apple Watch bands, and other leather accessories. Our top pick is the all-new Nomad Apple Watch Titanium Band for $200. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer is the very first discount and a notable $50 in savings on the new accessory.

Having just been released last week, Nomad’s refreshed Titanium Apple Watch band sports a premium design that comes in either silver or black finishes. There’s a new magnetic clasp that makes putting the link band easier than other models on the market, and after using it for a few days, I can certainly back that claim.

