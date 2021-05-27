New iPad Air initiative to power curriculum for incoming students at University of Nevada, Reno

Today, the University of Nevada, Reno announced that the iPad Air would power its Digital Wolf Pack initiative for its incoming freshman for the Fall of 2021 as students return to campus.

The iPad Air, launched during a pandemic-filled 2020, has quickly become a favorite of education and enterprise customers. Although slightly more expensive than the low-end iPad, the iPad Air is a powerful way to use iPadOS with support for almost all of Apple’s smart accessories.

“I’m beyond excited that we are collaborating with Apple to provide a common learning platform for all Wolf Pack students that delivers equal access to technology and digital tools that will transform the learning experience for our University,” Brian Sandoval, president of the University of Nevada, Reno said. “We want to ensure students have the same level of innovative technology, digital tools and learning materials, anywhere and anytime from their first day on campus through graduation and beyond. Only a select group of universities in the U.S. have launched this caliber of initiative and I am proud that we are amongst them.”

The Digital Wolf Pack Initiative includes a new iPad Air and dedicated training for students and faculty to improve digital literacy and fluency with apps like Keynote, Pages, Numbers, Swift Playgrounds, and GarageBand. In addition, each incoming first-year student will receive an Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and an Apple Pencil.

“At Apple, we believe education is the great equalizer, and that access to technology is key to learning and workforce opportunities today,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Education. “We are proud that Apple products and curriculum have been selected by the University of Nevada, Reno for all incoming freshmen. Together, we aim to ensure these students have the opportunity to learn, code, create, and grow in new ways.”

NevadaFIT is a program designed to help onboard incoming first-year students into the university system. It stands for “Freshman Intensive Transition” and is signed to prepare students for what to expect during college. Specific training for iPadOS and the core apps will be provided during this program. In addition, to kick off the program, faculty will be trained on the best way to use Apple products in the classroom.

Located just 45 minutes from Lake Tahoe and a four-hour drive to the Bay Area, the University of Nevada, Reno is considered a Tier 1 college.

