Maximize storage with the new tomtoc PadFolio case for iPad [Video]

If you’re looking for an ideal travel case for your brand new iPad Pro, then look no further than the tomtoc PadFolio. This portable, yet voluminous travel case, not only protects your iPad, but also features enough smart storage to house all of your iPad accessories.

The tomtoc PadFolio is available in three versions. The Lite model is super lightweight for easy carry, while the Pro version features a larger capacity to accommodate essential iPad attachments like a Magic Keyboard, or Smart Keyboard Folio. Finally, there’s the Plus version, which provides enough space to carry an external Magic Keyboard and many other accessories.

Of course the tomtoc PadFolio excels at drop protection, and it features military grade 360-degree coverage that can protect its contents from accidental drops and bumps. The inside of the case where the iPad resides features soft-touch fabric to protect its display, along with a secure strap to keep your tablet in place.

Video walkthrough: tomtoc PadFolio case for iPad

Although the PadFolio is a great option for new iPad Pro owners, it works fine with any tablet between 9.7- and 11-inches. That means that it works well with the baseline iPad, iPad Air, and non-Apple tablets from the likes of Samsung and others. There are also versions of the PadFolio for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro.















The tomtoc PadFolio stands out for its ability to not just carry an iPad, but all of the essential accessories as well. The case includes smart storage areas for cables, SSDs, Apple Pencil, USB drives, power adapters, notebooks, and more. Despite its large capacity, the PadFolio is portable enough to easily slip into a travel bag or backpack, but it also features a built-in carry handle for easy portability on its own.













Design-wise the tomtoc PadFolio features a hard shell exterior covered by water-repellant mesh fabric. This design choice ensures that your iPad and corresponding accessories will be safe even in bad weather. The unit also features YKK zippers, which are renowned for their durability and smooth operation.









If you just purchased a new iPad, be sure to pair it with a case that can stand up to abuse, and keep all of your iPad accessories organized. Maximize storage and protect your tablet with the new tomtoc PadFolio case for iPad. Special thanks to tomtoc for sponsoring 9to5mac.

