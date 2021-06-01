Apple updates iWork with new linking features, Schoolwork integration, and more

Apple is rolling out updates to its iWork suite of applications, bringing new features to Pages, Numbers, and Keynote. The updates bring new integration with Apple’s Schoolwork application, new shared spreadsheet features in Numbers, and more.

Here are the full release notes for Pages version 11.1, which is rolling out now on iPhone, iPad, and Mac:

Link to web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers from objects such as shapes, lines, images, drawings, or text boxes

Teachers using the Schoolwork app to assign activities in Pages can now view student progress, including word count and time spent (iPad and iPhone only)

Keynote version 11.1 is rolling out now for iPhone and iPad with Schoolwork integration as well:

Teachers using the Schoolwork app to assign activities in Keynote can now view student progress, including word count and time spent

Finally, Numbers version 11.1 is now rolling out to iPhone, iPad, and Mac:

Link to web pages, email addresses, and phone numbers from objects such as shapes, lines, images, drawings, or text boxes

Teachers using the Schoolwork app to assign activities in Numbers can now view student progress, including word count and time spent (iPad and iPhone only)

Support for collaborating on forms in shared spreadsheets (iPad and iPhone only)

If you spot any other changes or features in the updates to Numbers, Keynote, or Pages, let us know down in the comments.

