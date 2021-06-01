PSA: WWDC 2021 event stream webpage now up

The wait is almost over as we’re now six days away from WWDC 2021. Ahead of the event, 32nd Worldwide Developers Conference event stream page has officially been published. Apple has also sent an email to developers informing them that WWDC 2021 is almost here.

Since Apple introduced the Memoji feature with the iPhone X, most of the subsequent WWDC events received some sort of cool artwork highlighting this function. For WWDC 2021, Apple is teasing the event with Memojis with Macs.

On the special event stream page, all of the Memoji are looking at the WWDC21 logo, which has the iMessage “Send with Lasers” tool. Although it probably means nothing, it would be cool if Apple introduced more customizable ways to send messages. The “Send with effect” feature has been introduced with the iPhone 6s and 3D Touch and has not been updated since.

As for what to expect at WWDC 2021, be sure to check out our full roundup of all of the rumors right here.

9to5Mac will bring all coverage regarding WWDC 2021 and more. The keynote will be held on June 7 at 10 AM PDT. Check the event stream page here.

