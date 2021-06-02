It’s not just you, Apple confirms Apple Card outage affecting all users

- Jun. 2nd 2021 7:19 am PT

Apple Card is seeing downtime this morning and Apple says the outage is impacting all users.

Update 8:28 am PT: The outage is still ongoing.

Apple updated its System Status page this morning noting the issue with Apple Card. Along with Apple confirming all users are affected by the outage, it looks like most all functionality such as making payments, viewing/managing the card, and even seeing payments is not available.

Users may not be able to manage their Apple Card, make payments, and may not see recent transactions.

The outage started at 6:17 am PT/ 9:17 am ET. We’ll update this post as we learn more about the situation.

Today’s issue comes shortly after Apple Card Family Sharing arrived with iOS 14.6 at the end of May.

