Apple releases iOS 14.6 with Apple Card Family, Podcasts Subscriptions, and more

- May. 24th 2021 10:06 am PT

Apple today is officially rolling out iOS 14.6 to the public. This update includes Apple Card Family support, Apple Podcasts Subscriptions, AirTag improvements, and more. Read on for the full release notes and details on what’s new in iOS 14.6.

In addition to iOS 14.6, Apple is also releasing iPadOS 14.6 to the public today. You can update your iPhone or iPad by going to the Settings app, choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

What’s new in iOS 14.6?

Following the release of iOS 14.5 to the public last month, iOS 14.6 is another major update for iPhone and iPad users. One of the biggest changes is support for Apple Card Family. This feature was announced at Apple’s special event last month, and it allows users to share their Apple Card via Family Sharing.

Apple explains:

  • Apple Card can be shared with up to five people, including anyone 13 years or older in your Family Sharing group
  • Apple Card Family adds support for families to track expenses, manage spending with optional limits and controls, and build credit together

iOS 14.6 also brings support to the Podcasts app for Apple’s new Apple Podcasts Subscriptions platform. This allows podcasts to offer paid subscriptions to their shows with bonus content such as ad-free episodes and subscriber-only episodes.

Other new features in iOS 14.6 includes updates for AirTag, Accessibility improvements, and a variety of bug fixes.

AirTag and Find My

  • Lost mode option to add an email address instead of a phone number for AirTag and Find My network accessories
  • AirTag will show the partially masked phone number of the owner when tapped with an NFC-capable device

Accessibility

  • Voice Control users can unlock their iPhone for the first time after a restart using only their voice

This release also fixes the following issues:

  • Unlock with Apple Watch may not work after using Lock iPhone on Apple Watch
  • Reminders may appear as blank lines
  • Call blocking extensions may not appear in Settings
  • Bluetooth devices could sometimes disconnect or send audio to a different device during an active call
  • iPhone may experience reduced performance during startup

iOS 14.6 also brings a host of security fixes, which you can learn more about here.

