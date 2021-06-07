Apple releases first beta of tvOS 15 to developers

Following the WWDC 2021 opening keynote earlier today, Apple has now released the first developer beta of tvOS 15. The update brings some great enhancements for Apple TV users, such as Spatial Audio for first-time AirPods users and FaceTime SharePlay.

SharePlay is a new FaceTime feature for sharing content during FaceTime calls, including screen sharing, music, and videos. The feature can work with third-party apps and streaming services using an API available to developers. Apple is already working with Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, TikTok, NBA, Twitch, and more.

Spatial audio functionality is now also making its way to Apple TV and Mac, after being an iOS exclusive feature for several years.

Developers can now install the tvOS 15 beta 1 on their Apple TVs. According to Apple, a public beta for users registered in the Apple Beta Software Program will be available in July. The official release of tvOS 15 is expected this fall.

tvOS 15 is compatible with Apple TV HD (4th generation) and both models of Apple TV 4K (5th and 6th generation). Some features may be limited for newer Apple TV models.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: