iOS 15 adds offline Siri for faster query recognition

With iOS 15, Siri will now be able to handle a variety of requests without an Internet connection. This means requests like setting timers or switching apps can be performed without any communication with a server, making the experience faster and more responsive.

Apple is also launching a new privacy provision whereby audio recorded by Siri never leaves the local device.

This makes Siri more private and should result in a smoother, faster, user experience.

iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available for customers this fall.

