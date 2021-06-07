iOS 15 adds offline Siri for faster query recognition

With iOS 15, Siri will now be able to handle a variety of requests without an Internet connection. This means requests like setting timers or switching apps can be performed without any communication with a server, making the experience faster and more responsive.
Apple is also launching a new privacy provision whereby audio recorded by Siri never leaves the local device.
This makes Siri more private and should result in a smoother, faster, user experience.
iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 will be available for customers this fall.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel