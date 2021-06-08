Apple launches virtual Today at Apple session to empower small business owners

Apple is offering small businesses and entrepreneurs the tools to get ahead with a new virtual Today at Apple session.

Guided by Apple’s Creative Pros, you’ll learn how to capture eye-catching photos for your business that stand out on social media and how to quickly edit for impact. The new online session is designed to help showcase small businesses.

Virtual Session: Photography for Your Business begins June 16, and like all Today at Apple sessions, is free to join. Certain sessions will offer support from sign language interpreters.

To attend, you’ll need only an iPhone, the Camera app, and Webex, best experienced on a Mac. Your camera and microphone will remain off during the session, and you can use the live chat feature to get your questions answered by Apple’s team. Work shared during sessions is never retained longer than 72 hours or republished by Apple without permission.

For more Today at Apple knowledge, check out Apple’s iPad, Mac, and iPhone Product Skills sessions, which cover the basics of using Apple devices and helpful tips.

Follow along on Twitter for daily Apple Store news.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: