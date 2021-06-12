Three months after being discontinued, HomePod still available

Apple discontinued the original HomePod exactly three months ago. Although the space gray model has been unavailable since April, it’s still possible to buy the white HomePod from Apple in the United States and other countries.

During these three months, a lot happened with the HomePod line. Apple updated it with HomePod 14.6, will bring multiple timers support in version 14.7, and is preparing to launch Lossless support in version 15.0, set to launch in a few months from now.

A couple of weeks ago, the white HomePod gave its first sign that is going away for good. When searching in the Apple Online Store for a pick-up model, most of the U.S. stores don’t have stock anymore. As for today, you can still order Apple’s smart speaker with a 1-day business shipment.

When the Cupertino company decided to discontinued the original HomePod, it was said that the focus changed to the mini model:

HomePod mini has been a hit since its debut last fall, offering customers amazing sound, an intelligent assistant, and smart home control all for just $99. We are focusing our efforts on HomePod mini. We are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.

Over the months, customers had the chance to discover why the beloved HomePod was also a sales failure: the YouTuber Michael Kukielka, also known as DetroitBORG, bought at least two HomePods after Apple discontinued the product, and by his surprise, the models he bought were from the launch stock three years ago.

As my colleague Ben Lovejoy wrote, HomePod has been one of Apple’s most misunderstood products, and although many people like it, it’s clear to see why it wasn’t the mainstream hit Apple had hoped.

At least, Apple is keeping its promises to give software updates and support to its customers. Recently, Deezer also announced a full integration to Apple’s smart speakers.

Only time will tell whether Apple will ever release another high-end speaker With its focuses on Lossless and Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio, we may hear from Apple sooner rather than later.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: