Apple releases iOS 12.5.4 for older iPhones with ‘important security updates’

Apple is rolling out iOS 12.5.4 to older iPhone and iPad devices today. This update brings security fixes and is recommended for all users, according to Apple. The update fixes a trio of vulnerabilities affecting memory corruption and WebKit.

The update is available for the iPad Air, the iPad mini 2, and iPad mini 3, as well as the 6th gen iPod touch, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6 Plus. All of these devices were dropped from support with iOS 13, but Apple has continued to update them with important security fixes since then. Apple had previously rolled out iOS 12.5.3 in May with security fixes for WebKit vulnerabilities.

“This update provides important security updates and is recommended for all users,” Apple says in the release notes for today’s iOS 12.5.4 update. The build number for today’s update is 16H50.

Apple instructs users to visit its security updates webpage to learn more about what’s new in iOS 12.5.4, where it explains:

Security

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted certificate may lead to arbitrary code execution

Description: A memory corruption issue in the ASN.1 decoder was addressed by removing the vulnerable code.

CVE-2021-30737: xerub

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A memory corruption issue was addressed with improved state management.

CVE-2021-30761: an anonymous researcher

WebKit

Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30762: an anonymous researcher

We’ll be sure to update if we learn more about the contents and changes in iOS 12.5.4. Let us know down in the comments if you notice any changes on these older devices. You can update by going to Settings, then choosing General, then choosing Software Update.

