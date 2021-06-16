The best midweek deals have arrived today and are headlined by rare discounts on Apple’s 11- and 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros at up to $209 off. That’s alongside early Prime Day Anker deals from $13 and the New Beats Flex Earbuds at $39. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro sees rare $209 discount

Best Buy is currently offering some enticing open-box discounts on the latest M1 iPad Pros headlined by the 12.9-inch Wi-Fi 512GB model at $1,190. You may need to scroll down to the Buying Options section in order to select the Open-Box Excellent condition model on sale. Normally fetching $1,399, today’s offer amounts to $209 in savings while also marking not only one of the very first discounts on the larger of the new M1 iPad Pros, but also the best price to date. You can also save on the 11-inch models as well.

As the latest iteration in Apple’s lineup of iPad Pro models, the newest version stands out with the newfound inclusion of an M1 chip to deliver even better performance. Alongside a Thunderbolt port that’s supplemented by Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, you’re also looking at the all-new Liquid Retina XDR display with 1,600 nits of peak brightness and ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. That’s on top of all of the usual features like Apple Pencil support, Face ID, and 512GB of storage. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Prime Day starts early for Anker iPhone essentials

After seeing a slew of other early Prime Day deals go live, Anker is now getting in on the savings with a collection of discounts via its official Amazon storefront. With deals on everything from iPhone and Android essentials to solar chargers, projectors, and more, pricing starts at $13. Our top pick is the Anker PowerWave 3-in-1 Qi pad for $30. Normally fetching $36, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen to date while saving you 15% to mark a new all-time low.

Delivering a main Qi charging pad that can refuel an iPhone at 7.5W alongside Android devices at 10W, there’s also secondary 5W pad for AirPods and the like. Plus to round out the package, you’re also looking at a dock to place in your Apple Watch charger.

New Beats Flex with Apple’s W1 chip drop to $39

Amazon is currently offering the New Beats Flex Wireless Earphones $39. Down from the usual $50 going rate, today’s offer is still one of the first discounts we’ve tracked on the latest from Beats, beats our previous mention by $1, and marks a new all-time low.

Perfect for bringing along on summer runs or tagging along throughout all those other upcoming workouts, the New Beats Flex sport an around-neck design that packs an inline microphone with playback controls. Notably, you’ll also find Apple’s W1 chip that allows for fast pairing alongside up to 12 hours of playback on a single charge. Added water- and sweat-resistance are a nice touch, too.

