Apple drops price of AppleCare+ for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, with an extra discount for M1

Apple has adjusted the pricing of AppleCare+ plans for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro users, with a notable distinction between Intel and M1-powered machines for the first time. Starting today in the United States and select other countries, AppleCare+ is now cheaper for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro than for the Intel MacBook Pro.

As first spotted by MacRumors, AppleCare+ for the MacBook Air is now $50 cheaper than before, with Apple lowering the price from $249 to $199. This change applies to both Intel and M1-powered MacBook Air models.

Meanwhile, things are more interesting for the MacBook Pro. Apple has now split the 13-inch MacBook Pro into two separate listings. AppleCare+ for the 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is now available for $249, down from the previous pricing of $269. AppleCare+ for the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel remains priced at $269.

For those unfamiliar, here’s what you get with AppleCare+ for Mac:

AppleCare+ for Mac extends your coverage to three years from your AppleCare+ purchase date and adds up to two incidents of accidental damage protection every 12 months, each subject to a service fee of $99 for screen damage or external enclosure damage, or $299 for other damage, plus applicable tax. In addition, you’ll get 24/7 priority access to Apple experts via chat or phone.

It’s notable to see Apple making AppleCare+ slightly cheaper, and it will be interesting to see if this trend continues as more Macs are transitioned to Apple Silicon. Apple outlines multiple ways to buy AppleCare+ for your Mac within 60 days of your Mac purchase:

On your device (go to  > About This Mac > Service)

Online (requires you to verify your serial number)

At an Apple Store (if AppleCare+ is purchased separately from Mac, inspection of Mac and proof of purchase are required)

By contacting Apple

Do you buy AppleCare+ for your Macs? Let us know down in the comments!

