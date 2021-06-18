iPadOS 15 brings the App Library to dock, but here’s how to disable it

The iPad is adding a handful of new features this year with iPadOS 15 that first came to the iPhone with last year’s release of iOS 14. One of those additions is support for the App Library that now comes default in the iPadOS dock. But if you want to remove the App Library from your iPad’s dock, it turns out that there’s a setting for that…

Apple’s decision to put the App Library in the iPad’s dock was controversial when it was announced last week at WWDC 2021. While it’s useful for having access to all of your applications from anywhere within iPadOS, many people are very particular about which icons appear in their dock. In addition to being in the dock, you can also access the App Library by swiping to the last homepage on your iPad.

As noted on Twitter by Jason Aten (via Accidental Tech Podcast), there’s a toggle in the Settings app for showing and hiding the App Library in the iPadOS dock. Here’s how to find the option:

Open the Settings app Choose Home Screen & Dock Toggle the “Show App Library in Dock” setting

Also in this Settings menu, you can adjust the settings for the App Library, including choosing whether newly downloaded apps are added to your iPad’s home screen or just to the App Library. You can also easily enable or disable notification badges in the App Library.

iPadOS 15 is currently available in developer beta and will be available to public beta tests sometime in July. The update will be released to the general public in the fall.

Do you plan on leaving the App Library in your iPad’s dock once iPadOS 15 is released? Let us know down in the comments.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: