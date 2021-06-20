Roborock is now offering a series of deep deals on its smart robotic vacuums and mops ahead of Amazon’s Prime Day 2021 sale event. You’re looking at up to $200 in savings across just about its entire lineup of 4+ star rated autonomous cleaning solutions. Roborock’s iOS-friendly robot vacuums and mops carry solid reviews on Amazon and elsewhere, are regularly featured on 9to5Toys, and are now seeing some of the best deals of the year in celebration of Prime Day. Head below for all of the details.

Roborock smart vacuums up to $200 off

One standout here, among the many, is the Roborock S6 Pure Robot Vacuum and Mop (pictured above) at $359.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Alongside speedy Prime shipping, this is up to $240 off the regular price, $160 under the most recent discounted price, and the best we can find. It also among the largest discounts we have ever tracked on this model.

Featuring LiDAR navigation and neat Z-shape cleaning paths (unlike those ones that bounce around aimlessly), the S6 Pure creates detailed home maps, with custom no-go zones, to support is 2000Pa of suction power. Not only can you control it with smart virtual assistants like Siri (via compatible devices), but it also sports a 180ml adjustable water tank to leave your floors squeaky clean after it’s finished vacuuming them. The 4+ star rating from over 3,000 Amazon customers is a nice touch as well.

But there are plenty more Roborock offerings on sale this month and for Prime Day 2021, all of which you’ll find waiting for you below. All of these deals are live right now, unless otherwise noted as starting on Prime Day (June 21, 2021).

More Roborock early Prime Day deals:

