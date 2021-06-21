Hulu investigating Apple TV playback error affecting select content

Hulu has acknowledged and is investigating a playback issue affecting some content in its Apple TV application. A handful of Hulu subscribers have taken to Twitter to report that they are unable to play back content in the Hulu for Apple TV application due to an HDCP error message.

The error message in question reads:

It looks like your HDMI cable or connection doesn’t support HDCP, which is required to play this type of video. Try reconnecting the HDMI cable from Apple TV to your TV, and play this video again.

Interestingly, the error message only appears to be affecting content from FX Networks, which is the source for a lot of content on Hulu nowadays. This suggests that the issue is specifically related to the interaction or authorization between the Hulu and FX Networks encoding technology.

Hulu Support has acknowledged the problem and said it is investigating:

Thanks for the photo. It looks as though you’re running into an issue our teams are aware of and investigating.

Again, the issue appears to be related to HDCP encoding on the FX and Hulu’s side of things, as HDCP content plays just fine for affected users in other applications. If you see this error message, you don’t need to actually unplug your HDMI cable.

Furthermore noted by PiunikaWeb, the issue also appears to be affecting the Hulu app for Roku devices as well. While there are some workarounds for Roku users, there do not appear to be any workarounds for Apple TV users, so we’ll just have to wait for Hulu to roll out a fix.

Have you experienced any error messages when trying to play content over the last several days? Let us know down in the comments!

