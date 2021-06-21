The iPhone 13 name would be off-putting to some 18% of iPhone and iPad users, who would describe themselves as triskaidekaphobic – that is, having a fear of the number 13.

The preferred alternative name would be iPhone (2021)…

The survey was carried out by SellCell, which posed the question, “Could naming the next Apple smartphone ‘iPhone 13 put you off as the number 13 can be deemed unlucky?”

One in five iPhone and iPad users (18.3%) revealed they would be put off by the “iPhone 13” moniker

Men (24.9%) are about twice as likely to be affected by triskaidekaphobia than women (11.7%)

81.7% said it wouldn’t affect their purchase decisions

The preferred alternative name would be to simply use the product name and year, much like Apple does for Macs and iPads.

Respondents were also somewhat underwhelmed by what they’ve seen of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15.

Only a mere 19.3% were “extremely” or “very” excited about the software update. 28.1% rated it “somewhat” exciting, while a majority (52.6%) of Apple users think the new software releases are only “slightly” or “not at all” exciting.

The favorite feature cited was the ability to store ID cards in the Wallet app, something which Apple described as being trialled in iOS 15.

The Digital Legacy feature was only cited as a top feature by 1.4%, but the majority do plan to use it.

Digital Legacy is a new feature in iOS/iPadOS 15 that, as the name suggests, lets you designate an heir to access your iCloud data in the event of your demise. A person will need a “trusted” Apple ID, an access key (generated as you add a legacy contact), and a copy of the death certificate to gain access to your data, which will not include credit card information and passwords stored in Keychain. We asked the Apple users whether they would be comfortable having a friend or family as a legacy contact, and we found out that a majority of users (53.1%) approved of the idea of having a legacy contact for their iCloud data. Women were found to be slightly more comfortable with the idea of leaving their data with loved ones than men (51% vs 55%). However, 46.9% responded negatively to the question.

Most would want to control the data included in their digital legacy, though the list of categories did include some that would obviously never be shared by Apple, including browsing history and credit card information.

What’s your take on the iPhone 13 name? Is it time for Apple to give up numbering them, and simply switch to the same approach the company already uses with Macs and iPads? Please take our poll, and share your thoughts in the comments.

Dummy iPhone 13 image: Unbox Therapy

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: