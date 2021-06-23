Leaker Sonny Dickson has shown iPhone 13 dummies of all four models, alongside case renders and video of a case (below).

Both dummy models and case renders show the same small changes over the iPhone 12 …

We can see a smaller notch in the case renders, and both renders and dummies show a somewhat different camera module placement on the standard model.

Additionally, Dickson suggests that the iPhone 13 Pro Max dummy is slightly larger than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

It’s not surprising that both dummy models and cases/case renders are consistent: Both are usually based on the same leaked CAD drawings. These drawings can, of course, be genuine or faked, so while they can provide an early look at what to expect, they are far from reliable.

Here’s a look at the case renders:

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro phone cases renders. Note the notch and camera placement. Available at end of month! pic.twitter.com/lYRaVDixLc — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 12, 2021

While here we can see a video of a case:

We’re expecting this year’s iPhone lineup to be very similar to the iPhone 12:

One 2021 iPhone model with a 5.4-inch OLED display

Two 2021 iPhone models with a 6.1-inch OLED displays

One 2021 iPhone model with a 6.7-inch OLED display

Rumored improvements include a 120Hz ProMotion display technology, which could also provide always-on capabilities. The notch is said to be a little smaller as Apple has managed to shrink part of the TrueDepth system used for Face ID. We may see sapphire glass covering the lenses, giving them a more unified look, alongside camera upgrades.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will feature an upgraded ultra-wide camera, going from 5P (f/2.4) and fixed focus (FF) to 6P (f/1.8) and autofocus (AF). Another camera improvement with the iPhone 13 will reportedly be support for Portrait Mode video. This will allow you to record a portrait video and change the depth of field in post-production. It will be similar to the current implementation of Portrait Mode still photography. Apple is also said to be developing a new version of Portrait Mode that takes into account the LiDAR Scanner for improved accuracy.

You can read more about what to expect in our iPhone 13 guide.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: