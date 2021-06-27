New MacBook Pro still on track for release sometime this year, Mark Gurman says

In May, a report by Bloomberg suggested Apple was reading a redesigned MacBook Pro as soon as this summer. Today, in his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman says “for Apple, all attention is on the fall,” but the new MacBook Pro is still on track for a release sometime this year.

At the time, the report by Mark Gurman was almost a dream coming true for MacBook Pro users: an HDMI port alongside an SD card slot. Even the magnetic MagSafe technology was expected to make a comeback for charging.

The new MacBook Pros are said to feature eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores, available in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. Bloomberg previously reported:

For the new MacBook Pros, Apple is planning two different chips, codenamed Jade C-Chop and Jade C-Die: both include eight high-performance cores and two energy-efficient cores for a total of 10, but will be offered in either 16 or 32 graphics core variations. The high-performance cores kick in for more complex jobs, while the energy-efficient cores operate at slower speeds for more basic needs like web browsing, preserving battery life. The new chips differ from the M1’s design, which has four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores and eight graphics cores in the current 13-inch MacBook Pro.

Now, Gurman writes in his newsletter that “the next several weeks are destined to be light on product news, but new MacBook Pros are still expected this year. Even if the MacBook Pros aren’t released in the next few weeks, a summer release is still possible as summer runs until mid-September. Read the full comment:

“For Apple, all attention is on the fall, so the next several weeks are destined to be light on product news. We’re about three months away from the next iPhone and Apple Watch models going on sale—along with the releases of iOS 15, iPadOS 15 and watchOS 8, so stay tuned for plenty of news on those after the summer doldrums. And don’t forget about the iPad and Mac: Apple has a new entry-level iPad for students and revamped MacBook Pros and iPad minis coming later this year, too.“

This comes just after leaker Dylandkt said last week that Apple is expected to introduce this new Mac in “late October or early November.”

Back in May, Dylan corroborated other rumors about the new MacBook Pro having a brand-new look with flat edges, reduced bezels, and expanded connections — which includes an SD card reader, MagSafe, and HDMI port.

So if you’re expecting to upgrade to a redesign MacBook Pro, you’ll probably have to wait a bit longer. You can also now dream for a bigger iPad, something Gurman also said Apple is working on.

