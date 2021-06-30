Apple releasing watchOS 8 public beta for Apple Watch users later today

A bit early than expected, Apple will release watchOS 8 public beta later today for all users who wants to preview Apple’s upcoming Watch operating system before its official release.

During the WWDC21 keynote, Apple said it’s going to release iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 as public betas in July. One day before the start of July, Apple is already seeding the new operating system to all users who wants to try it out.

To download the public beta profile, the user must sign in with his account on the Apple Beta Software Program here, although it’s worth noting that betas are usually unreliable and can crash apps and make your device not work as expected.

Last week, Apple seeded developers with watchOS 8 beta 2, which is basically the same version public testers can install starting today.

watchOS 8 includes, for example, new built-in applications that take advantage of the always-on display used on the Apple Watch Series 5 and later. There is also a new way for developers to tap into the always-on display.

With watchOS 8 coming this fall, three new Apple applications will now take advantage of the Apple Watch’s always-on display: Music, Maps, and Calculator. Also:

There’s a new version of the Breathe app, now called Mindfulness;

Respiratory rate is now measured during sleep tracking;

Photo watch faces can now include depth using portrait mode photos;

Photos app overhauled with featured highlights and memories;

Photos can now be shared from the watch with Messages and Mail;

Scribble now lets you include emoji in handwritten messages;

App shelf in iMessage includes image search and quick access to photos;

Find My now includes items (including AirTags);

Weather includes next hour precipitation;

Apple Watch can do multiple timers for the first time;

Tips is now available on the Apple Watch;

Music can be shared from Apple Watch over Messages.

Check out our watchOS 8 guide with all information about the upcoming Apple Watch operating system.

