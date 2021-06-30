Apple schedules Q3 2021 earnings release and call for July 27

Apple has announced today that it will release its earnings report for the fiscal third quarter of 2021 on July 27. As usual, the company will release its Q2 2021 earnings report, then hold a conference call with investors and analysts to provide more detail.

Apple’s fiscal Q3 2021 earnings will follow a record-setting Q2 2021 in which the company reported $89.6 billion in revenue and profit of $23.6 billion. Apple did not provide guidance for what to expect in Q3 2021, but it did warn that chip shortages could impact its businesses, particularly the Mac and the iPad.

Apple CEO Luca Maestri told investors on last quarter’s conference call that the constraints could cost the company somewhere to the tune of $3 billion to $4 billion in revenue for the fiscal third quarter. Despite this, Maestri said that Apple predicts revenue for the quarter to grow by “strong double digits” year-over-year. “We wish we had more inventory of iPad and Mac,” Maestri added.

The Q3 2021 call will be held at 2 p.m. PDT/5 p.m. EDT on July 27 with Apple releasing its full earnings report 30 minutes before that. The call will include a question and answer section with Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri.

As is the case every quarter, Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website. We’ll have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac as well.

