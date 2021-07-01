Spark mail app for Mac gets Shared Inboxes for improved team collaboration

Popular Mac mail app Spark is out today with a useful new feature for teams – Shared Inboxes. It allows multiple people to access the same Gmail or Google Workplace inbox, assign tasks, set deadlines, see progress, and more.

Developer Readdle announced the news and released the new update for Mac today with Shared Inboxes available for Spark for Teams Premium users who use a Google email account:

TL;DR: Today we’re introducing Shared Inboxes in Spark — an invaluable new feature that enables multiple team members to simultaneously access common email accounts (like sales@ or info@) & enhance collaboration by assigning emails, setting deadlines, discussing emails internally and even drafting emails together in real-time.

Here are the benefits Spark says come with Shared Inboxes than can replace expensive SaaS solutions:

Security — Share access to the inbox with anyone on your team, without sharing or revealing passwords. This ensures that the security of the Shared Inbox is never compromised. Transparency — Clearly see which team members have access to the Shared Inbox, so you’re always up to date. Quickly add or remove anyone’s access to the inbox from the Settings. Team Productivity — All incoming emails in the Shared Inbox are automatically available to everyone with access to it, removing the need to manually share every email. Spark notifies a team member when an email is assigned to them, and also when the email is marked as done.

You can learn more about Spark’s Shared Inboxes in its full announcement post. Following today’s Mac release, the feature will be arriving to the Spark iOS app “in a few days while the Android version is being rolled out over the next two weeks.”

Spark for Teams is priced at $7.99 per user/month ($6.40 per user/month billed annually) and also includes email delegation, unlimited collaborators for shared drafts, templates, and more.

